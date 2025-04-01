Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chinese military launched large-scale drills in the waters around Taiwan on Tuesday, as it warned the self-ruled island against seeking independence.

The exercises involve naval, air, ground and rocket forces, Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, said.

The drills are meant to be a “severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence”, Mr Shi said.

A video accompanying the announcement of the drills called Taiwanese president Lai Ching Te a “parasite”, depicting him as a cartoon bug held by a pair of chopsticks above a burning Taiwan. “Parasite poisoning Taiwan island. Parasite hollowing island out. Parasite courting ultimate destruction," the animation said.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, while most Taiwanese favor their de facto independence and democratic status.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had tracked 19 Chinese navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island in a 24-hour period from 6am local time Monday until 6am Tuesday.

The drills come just two weeks after a large-scale exercise in mid-March, when Beijing sent a large number of drones and ships towards the island.

Beijing sends warplanes and navy vessels towards the island on a daily basis, seeking to wear down Taiwanese defenses and morale, although the vast majority of the island’s 23 million people reject its claim of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Faced with the rising threat from China, Taiwan has ordered new missiles, aircraft and other armaments from the US, while revitalising its own defense industry.

Taiwan and China split amid civil war 76 years ago, but tensions have risen in recent years as communication between the two governments has stopped.