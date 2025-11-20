Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwan will roll out a civil defence handbook warning its citizens against China’s military aggression and preparing them for a likely invasion.

The latest handbooks are set to be sent to more than 9.8 million mailboxes across the self-governed nation this week, its ministry of defence said.

From preparing locals with instructions on what to do if they encounter enemy soldiers to watching out for disinformation campaigns of claims of Taiwan’s surrender, the handbook called “In case of crisis” is Taiwan's new public safety guide.

The handbook has preemptively stated clearly that “in the event of a military invasion of Taiwan, any claim that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false”.

President Lai Ching-te who has signed the guide has said the country’s safety rests on their will and readiness to defend themselves against a crisis before it occurs.

“But our challenges never cease – from natural disasters and epidemics to extreme weather and the threat of aggression from China,” said Mr Lai, who is regarded as a separatist by China.

“The more prepared we are, the safer we’ll be,” he said.

The handbook, second edition published by the Taiwanese government after the first published in September, categorically mentions the threat in the region from states like China.

“Authoritarian states worldwide are becoming increasingly ambitious and threatening the international order with military aggression, challenging the peace and stability of the entire Indo-Pacific region,” the handbook said.

It lists out six different forms of military threat Taiwan could face, including sabotage of critical infrastructure and undersea cables.

open image in gallery Taiwan officials ask locals to stock at least one week of supply minimum ( Screenshot: Taiwan handbook )

One of the threats listed was, “Non-friendly naval vessels patrolling around Taiwan and demanding to board and inspect Taiwan’s vessels”. It also warned against live-fire drills near Taiwan by non-friendly actors.

“Attacks or acts of armed aggression or infiltration and sabotage launched by non-friendly actors,” is also one of the prominent threats listed.

The guide also explains how Taiwanese families in distress, in the event of military aggression from China, can talk to children about the crisis.

“Listen to your child’s anxieties and encourage them to talk, explain the crisis honestly and openly discuss what’s happening, prepare a go bag with your child and plan family activities to shift focus and help them relax,” the guide said.

open image in gallery Taiwan officials explain how parents can talk to children about military aggression ( Screenshot: Taiwan handbook )

It has added a cut-out page allowing people to create their own emergency evacuation map and a list of items for “Go Bag”, listing water bottles [2x600ml], ready to eat foods, healthcare supplies, warm clothes, valuables and other essentials for babies, elders and pets.

Listing out how to seek refuge during an air-raid alert, the guide directs people to stay away from exterior walls and move indoors or in a basement.

The handbook states that adversaries may also disguise themselves as friendly forces and civilians can have trouble distinguishing between friendly and non-friendly forces.

"This booklet shows our determination to defend ourselves," said Lin Fei-fan, the deputy secretary-general of Taiwan's national security council who oversaw the effort.

"We need people across the Taiwan Strait to understand that there will be a huge cost if China makes the wrong decision because Taiwanese people have the resolve and very clear commitment in defending ourselves and people are willing to take that action to protect each other,” she said.

The official added that Taiwan is already facing hybrid warfare by China, including cyberattacks, infiltration, misinformation campaigns and military incursions near the island.

"It is D-day versus everyday. D-day means actually invasion. Obviously we are not in the D-day mode. But we are facing the so-called everyday coercion,” the official said.