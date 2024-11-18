China unveils ‘swarm carrier’ drone to wrap up Zhuhai air show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

China wrapped up the Zhuhai Air Show 2024 on Sunday by unveiling its Jetank heavy unmanned aerial vehicle which can carry missiles and bombs in addition to smaller drones.

Showcased at the country’s biggest military and civil air show, the matte dark-grey drone “swarm carrier” – which has a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tonnes, payload capacity of six tonnes, and a wingspan of 25 metres – has been touted as the next-generation large unmanned aerial utility platform, the Global Times reported.

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the state-owned company behind the mammoth drone, said it can carry a “wide range of weapons and equipment comparable to those carried by modern fighter jets and bombers”.

The highlights include firing a swarm of smaller drones from a high altitude, experts have said.

open image in gallery A woman takes a selfie next to a Jetank UAV during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai ( AFP via Getty )

The drone has a significant use for the battlefield with its situational awareness and remote control capability via satellite link, said Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, detailing that the drone has its own radar system and an electro-optical pod at its nose.

The “swarm carrier” can carry out missions of airlifting, airdropping and information support, the Global Times report said.

Experts have said the Chinese military hardware on display at Zhuhai illustrates the country’s ambitions and breakthroughs in capability.

At the almost week-long air show, China showcased its latest variant of the J-35A stealth fighter, the larger J-20 stealth fighter, a stealthy drone designated the CH-7, and the HQ-19 air defence system.

There was also an electronic warfare variant of the J-15 naval fighter, in addition to dozens of munitions.

An editorial in the Global Times said China is not "seeking to show off its power" but "rather, it aims to prove that it has both the capability to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and the commitment to peace-based development”.

open image in gallery People watch the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force perform during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai ( AFP via Getty )

China also demonstrated its pull on the world stage by welcoming a delegation from Saudi Arabia with its first pavilion at the event as well as close ties with Russia by hosting the secretary of the Russian security council, Sergei Shoigu, at the air show on Thursday.

The show’s commercial aviation side was smaller than in previous years, putting military technology in the spotlight. Hardware as varied as air defence systems, radars, missiles, and aircraft packed the grounds indoors and out.

Additional reporting by agencies.