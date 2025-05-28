At least 5 killed after fire rips through chemical plant in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least five people were killed after a fire tore through a chemical plant in eastern China's Shandong province, sending thick plumes of smoke soaring into the sky.

Smoke was still rising from the smouldering facility as emergency services tended to the site amid reports that six people were missing since the incident.

Fire engulfed the factory operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical in Gaomi city, around 450km southeast of the national capital Beijing, soon after a blast rocked the area just before noon on Tuesday.

The powerful blast reportedly sent debris flying more than a kilometre away.

open image in gallery Site of chemical plant explosion in Gaomi, Shandong province, China ( REUTERS )

The city’s fire department dispatched 55 vehicles and 232 personnel to tackle the blaze along with national fire and rescue teams deployed by the ministry of emergency management.

The search and rescue operation and cleanup work continued into the night, the local emergency management bureau said.

Authorities were yet to release the results of unspecified tests carried out at the site of the explosion.

People living near the chemical plant were assessing damage to their village and monitoring the wind, fearful of toxic fallout from the blast.

open image in gallery Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaomi city of China ( REUTERS )

The villagers said their houses were "shaken" by the blast. Shortly after, the streets were covered with broken glass and appliances blown out of their homes, according to local reports.

Yu Qianming, a 69-year-old farmer, showed Reuters roofing that had fallen in and windows that had shattered, but said nobody in his home had suffered any injuries.

Mr Yu said he and his wife felt safe in their home as long as the wind continued to blow north but added that they had moved their grandchild elsewhere as a precaution.

open image in gallery Rescuers work at the chemical plant operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical in Gaomi ( REUTERS )

Shandong Youdao Chemical was established in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, according to the company’s website.

The factory, spread over 116 acres, develops and produces chemical components for use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, employing more than 300 people.

Fire incidents remain a recurring problem in China, with dozens of people killed in fire-related incidents last year. Industrial accidents occur frequently, usually related to a lack of safety measures and illegal construction and storage.

In 2015, at least 170 people were killed and hundreds suffered injuries in explosions at warehouses containing flammable chemicals in the port city of Tianjin.