Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao ‘taken in for questioning by police’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, widely regarded as a potential successor to the post of foreign minister, has reportedly been taken in for questioning by the authorities.

Mr Liu, 61, who heads the Communist Party’s International Department, was detained upon his return to Beijing in late July following overseas engagements, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

No explanation has been offered by the Chinese government for Mr Liu’s detention.

Neither the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs nor the party apparatus, including the International Liaison Department and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, have responded to media inquiries.

Born in Dehui, Jilin province in February 1964, Mr Liu studied English at Beijing Foreign Studies University and pursued postgraduate studies in international relations at Oxford, attending from 1986 to 1987.

His career in the diplomatic service began in the foreign ministry’s translation office, followed by key postings including first secretary in the UK mission (1995–98), counselor in the Information Department (1998–2000), and deputy director-general of the same department (2001–2006).

Mr Liu went on to serve as the ministry’s spokesperson, earning recognition for his sharp communication style, and subsequently held ambassadorial posts in the Philippines and Indonesia. In 2013, he was appointed assistant foreign minister, and in 2022, he assumed leadership of the Communist Party’s International Department.

open image in gallery Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, widely regarded as a potential successor to the foreign minister’s post, has reportedly been taken in for questioning by authorities ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Alongside his diplomatic duties, Mr Liu also played a significant role in Chinese president Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, having worked in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and led international cooperation efforts under the Party’s internal watchdog.

Mr Liu has travelled extensively since assuming his current role, engaging with officials across more than 20 countries and meeting representatives from over 160 nations, a record that fuelled expectations of his elevation to foreign minister. His outreach included meetings with the US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington in early 2024, where he was praised for his balanced style.

Mr Liu's disappearance marks the most high-profile diplomatic probe since the 2023 removal of former foreign minister Qin Gang amid scandal and internal party investigation.

open image in gallery Mr Liu's disappearance marks the most high-profile diplomatic probe since the 2023 removal of former foreign minister Qin Gang amid scandal and internal party investigation ( Getty Images )

Mr Qin, 58, who was known for his “wolf warrior” diplomacy and regarded as one of Beijing’s most influential policymakers, was unceremoniously removed from his position after a month-long disappearance from public view.

Following his removal, Mr Qin was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi, in what some analysts described as a stop‑gap measure to restore diplomatic stability.