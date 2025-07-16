Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lion cubs are being offered for cuddles as part of a four-course afternoon tea at a restaurant in China , sparking widespread concern for the animals' welfare.

Pictures and video clips posted on China's WeChat and Weibo platforms show customers cradling the young lions as if they were babies.

The Wanhui restaurant in Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, which opened in June, also features llamas, turtles, and deer on its Douyin page, China's equivalent of TikTok.

According to the state-run Shanghai Daily, which reported on its official WeChat page, the establishment sells approximately 20 tickets daily for its 1,078 yuan (\$150) set menu, allowing patrons to 'snuggle' with the animals.

open image in gallery Pictures and video clips posted on China's WeChat and Weibo platforms show customers cradling the young lions as if they were babies. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"The service has raised serious concerns about legality and animal welfare," the English-language newspaper added.

Reuters was unable to independently contact Wanhui.

Online comments were mostly critical, saying the venture was dangerous and not good for the animals.

"This is for the rich to play," said one Weibo user. "Ordinary people even can't afford to drink."

Another user urged action by the authorities, adding, "The relevant departments should take care of it."

The incident comes just after authorities investigated a hotel in June for offering a "wake-up service" starring red pandas, state media said.

open image in gallery A Chinese hotel faced calls to stop its ‘red panda wake-up service.’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel, a popular family resort in Chongqing, was called on by the local forestry bureau to stop one of its most popular services. Many guests are attracted to the hotel solely for its red panda wake-up experience.

The service involves bringing one of the hotel’s red pandas up to a guest's bedroom in the morning, allowing the panda to roam freely around the room and climb onto the bed.

Reviews online for the resort showed guests checking in just so they can book the experience and get up close to cute, furry animals from the comfort of their hotel room.