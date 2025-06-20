World’s largest Legoland set to open with replica of iconic skyline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legoland Shanghai, poised to become the world's largest version of the popular theme park, is set to open its gates on July 5, marking a significant expansion into the Chinese market.

Among its star attractions is expected to be a meticulously crafted mini replica of the Shanghai waterfront and the towering skyscrapers of the Lujiazui financial district, all constructed from the iconic colourful plastic bricks.

The sprawling resort, the first of its kind in China, boasts eight distinct themed sections familiar to Lego enthusiasts, including Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Monkie Kid lands. These areas bring classic Lego pieces to life, featuring supersized constructions designed to immerse visitors in the vibrant world of Lego.

open image in gallery Children pose for a photo with a mascot as they visit Legoland Shanghai Resort ( REUTERS )

While the scale of some attractions may not meet every visitor's initial grand expectations, the overall experience appears to resonate. Lyu Xiaole, a seven-year-old who secured a coveted pre-opening ticket, remarked: "I thought it would be huge, but it turned out to be half of the scale I dreamed ... But the attractions are beyond my expectation."

The park's launch comes at a time when China's economy has faced headwinds, including weak consumer spending, a prolonged property slump, and high youth unemployment.

However, Legoland Shanghai is banking on the resilience of domestic travel and the robust "experience" economy, sectors that have demonstrated continued strength despite broader economic challenges.

open image in gallery A Lego replica of Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district ( AFP via Getty Images )

Legoland Shanghai is operated by a joint venture between Merlin Entertainments, which runs Legoland parks around the world, and the Shanghai Jinshan District local government.

The replica of downtown Shanghai and the city's waterfront is housed in the "Miniland" building at the site, where skyscrapers face the colonial era splendour of buildings along Shanghai's famed Bund promenade.

The Miniland creations took 168,000 hours to complete, using more than 20 million bricks. "I think it’s best to play Lego in Legoland because I have much less Lego at my place," said seven-year-old Shen Jieqi.

open image in gallery People ride flying chairs at the new Legoland Shanghai Resort ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lego, the Danish family-owned toymaker that produces the bricks, is a familiar name in China where it has more than 400 stores.

In Shanghai, Legoland will offer another leisure space in the city for those who can afford it. Tickets will start from 319 yuan ($44.46) in low season and up to 599 yuan on peak days.

"We came very early in the morning. The atmosphere in the park is very joyful. The staff are full of passion," said Huang Xuanhua, 44, who lives close by the resort in Shanghai's Jinshan district and visited on Friday. "It has been a joyful day."

($1 = 7.1756 Chinese yuan renminbi)