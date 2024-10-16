Zoo investigates sudden death of nine monkeys in two days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hong Kong authorities on Monday closed a section of a zoo for public viewing after eight animals were found dead in a single day.

One De Brazza’s monkey, a common squirrel monkey, three endangered cotton-top tamarins, and three white-faced saki monkeys were found dead at the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

A ninth monkey died on Monday after exhibiting unusual behavior.

The mammals section of the zoo was closed for disinfection and cleaning, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department said. The department ordered necropsies and laboratory tests to determine the cause of the sudden deaths.

Other facilities inside the zoo such as the botanical garden remained open to the public. “We will also closely monitor the health conditions of other animals,” the department said.

The zoo has called experts to conduct necropsies and toxicological tests, Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday.

“Whenever we have any news, if there’s a new development, an announcement should be made as soon as possible, so that everyone can know about the facts,” Mr Lee said.

On Monday, the city authorities said another De Brazza’s monkey’s behavior and appetite were found to be unusual, requiring further observation.

But all 80 other animals in the gardens were in normal condition, they said.

The mammals section was cordoned off and notices were put up informing visitors about the temporary closure until 20 October.

Zoo staff were seen feeding monkeys wearing full protective gear while security guards stationed near the mammals section wore face masks.

The closure left some tourists disappointed.

“We just walked by and were glad to find a botanical garden and zoo open to the public for free. And it is clean here. There is a little disappointment of course. But it is still a good place to visit,” Martin Bella, visiting with his wife from the Czech Republic, said.

Steffany Poon, a tourist from America, told The Star that he came to the mammals area “because I knew there were monkeys”, but had to leave without getting to see any.

The Zoological and Botanical Gardens is the oldest park in Hong Kong. Started in 1860, it houses 158 bird species, 93 mammals and 21 reptiles in about 40 enclosures.