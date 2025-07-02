Hong Kong teen dies on 5,276m peak in China’s Sichuan province
Rescue teams recovered 16-year-old boy’s body hours after he slipped during descent
A 16-year-old boy from Hong Kong died after a fatal fall while descending Mount Siguniang – a 5,276-metre mountain in Sichuan province in China, local media reported.
The incident occurred on Monday morning during an outdoor activity organised by a local travel agency. The teen had reportedly been enrolled by his parents, who submitted a formal authorisation letter two days earlier.
Rescue teams and medical personnel were swiftly deployed after the fall, The Standard reported, but the boy was confirmed dead upon discovery.
Rescuers recovered his body around 12.40pm local time on Monday, following a search operation.
A video circulating online reportedly appeared to capture the harrowing moment: a figure is seen sliding uncontrollably down the slope as fellow climbers watch on helplessly. Authorities have not officially identified the individual in the footage, however, or released further details about the victim.
The Mount Siguniang local authorities confirmed the incident and said the boy’s family had arrived in Chengdu.
At approximately 8am on Monday, the teen was reported to have slipped while descending a snow-laden slope on the second peak of Mount Siguniang. Local reports suggest he may have been experiencing fatigue at the time, which could have contributed to the fall.
Earlier, an image widely shared online, purportedly showing an official notice from the Mount Siguniang Scenic Area Administration, identified the victim as a Hong Kong resident who had been living in Shenzhen in the Guangdong province.
According to the bulletin, his parents enrolled him in a guided outdoor activity organised by a travel agency on Saturday, submitting a letter of authorisation as part of the registration process.
Hong Kong’s immigration department said it was providing assistance to the teen’s family through its economic and trade office in Chengdu. A spokesperson said, in a statement that “appropriate advice and feasible assistance were offered” to the family, according to Hong Kong’s RTHK News.
