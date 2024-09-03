Hong Kong begins rollout of ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ in school curriculum

Support truly

Schools in Hong Kong this week introduced a new curriculum for some students to include the teaching of “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism”.

The new module for all three years of secondary students is aimed at cultivating their “sense of nationhood, affection for our country and sense of national identity”, according to curriculum guidelines released by the city’s government.

The curriculum is in keeping with a wider shift in the city towards promoting Chinese patriotism, reflecting the increasing influence of the Communist Party in the semi-autonomous city, while cracking down on freedom of speech and pro-democracy activists as a perceived threat to national security.

The Chinese president’s doctrine is included in a new mandatory subject called Citizenship, Economics and Society, which was first announced in 2022. Third form students, typically aged 14-15, will study Xi Jinping Thought in a module on "our country’s political structure and participation in international affairs”.

They will also learn about “opportunities and challenges brought by the Belt and Road Initiative to our country”, referring to China’s global infrastructure and economic development strategy aimed at enhancing connectivity and trade between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Teachers are recommended to devote 12 lessons of 40 minutes each to the new module.

Although some schools began pilot programmes of the new subject in 2023, all 512 secondary schools have now implemented the full curriculum starting 2 September 2024.

The aim is to “enable students to become informed and responsible citizens”, to which end “schools should cultivate their global perspective from an early age”.

“At the primary level, students have learnt about some international affairs they are interested in and are worthy of attention and understood some global issues that are common concerns of humankind through various subjects,” the guidelines said.

The change is part of the Chinese government’s broader plan to reform school education.

The education bureau has said it aims to replace the general studies programmes for primary students with a new curriculum by 2025. This will include teaching about national security, the opium war, wars with Vietnam and India, and Japan’s invasion.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” was introduced by the Chinese leader in 2017 and it was incorporated into the Communist Party of China’s constitution at the 19th National Congress.

It was included in the curriculum of mainland Chinese schools in 2021.