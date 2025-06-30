Leading Hong Kong pro-democracy party disbands: ‘We will not be the last to fall’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Hong Kong last major pro-democracy political parties has shut down, a significant blow to the movement fighting for greater autonomy in the face of Beijing’s unprecedented crackdown on dissent.

The League of Social Democrats (LSD), which has been one of the most vocal critics of Beijing's tightening grip over Hong Kong’s political system, announced its decision to disband due to “immense political pressure”.

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday, a statement from the party read: “We leave with heavy hearts, and with an ache in our conscience, knowing we will not be the last to fall.

“Even as we step aside, we stand with those still struggling in the shadows,” it added.

The party was the only remaining political party that still held small pro-democracy protests and carried out street booth activities to continue its advocacy work, despite the risk of police action.

The statement came a day before the 28th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule on 1 July, a day that has long been marked with annual pro-democracy protests against China’s tightening control over the city and demonstrations demanding better policies.

Following the massive and months-long anti-government protests in 2019 that erupted in response to a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China, Beijing imposed a national security law in June 2020, effectively silencing dissent.

open image in gallery Chan Po-ying, chair of Hong Kong’s League of Social Democrats, hugs party member Jimmy Sham, recently released from prison, before a press conference to announce the party’s dissolution amid China’s national security law, in Hong Kong, China ( REUTERS )

Many prominent activists have been since prosecuted or jailed, pro-democracy media outlets shut down, and civil society groups have disbanded or gone underground.

The shutdown of the League of Social Democrats follows the closure of the biggest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, which once served as representatives of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy voters in the Legislative Council before the national security law was imposed.

Another major party, the Civic Party, disbanded in 2023. It was once the second-largest opposition party in the city's Legislative Council.

The chair of the League of Social Democrats, Chan Po-ying, said the party reached the decision after careful deliberations, especially taking into account the consequences for its members and comrades.

She was unable to hold back tears during a final press conference announcing the decision, which was attended by members chanting party slogans.

"We have stayed true to our original aspirations and haven't let down to the trust placed in us by those who went to prison," she said.

open image in gallery Chan Po-ying, chairperson of the League of Social Democrats, reacts during a press conference ( Getty Images )

"While we are now forced to disband and feel an ache in our conscience, we have no other choice," she added.

Ms Chan refused to elaborate on the pressure they had faced, but said she was proud to say that the party had still contributed to the city's pro-democracy movement in recent few years.

She said she believed the "one country, two systems" principle, which Beijing uses to govern Hong Kong, had already ended, pointing to the Chinese government's imposition of the security law and introducing the idea of "soft resistance," a term officials use to refer to underlying security risks.

"One country, two systems has already (become) one country, one system," she said.

The party was founded in 2006 and worked as a left-wing political party that opposed what it called collusion between government and business, upheld the principle that people have a say and was firmly committed to the interests of underprivileged residents.

It became widely known for its more aggressive tactics to fight for change. Its members have been known to throw bananas, eggs and luncheon meat at officials or pro-Beijing lawmakers as a protest gesture.

Its party platform said the group advocated non-violent resistance but would not avoid physical confrontations – a stance that set it apart from older, more traditional pro-democracy groups.

The party once had three lawmakers in office. Its longest-serving lawmaker, Leung Kwok-hung – Ms Chan's husband – was disqualified from the legislature due to his manner of taking his oath in office in 2017.

“Moving forward is not at all easy,” she said. “I hope everyone can become like an ember, a flying spark – still carrying light, keeping that light alive, no matter how small it may be,” Ms Chan concluded.