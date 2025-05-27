Hong Kong nature reserve shut down as birders flock to see rare owl chicks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Hong Kong nature reserve has been partly closed after birdwatchers thronged to catch a glimpse of some rare owl chicks.

The Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in the Chinese financial hub last week said brown wood owl chicks had been born within the nature reserve for the first time in four years.

The announcement attracted scores of photographers and bird watchers, prompting the nature reserve to close a part of the site to prevent visitors from "disturbing the owl chicks".

Brown wood owls are known for their distinctively deep and dark brown eyes and are found commonly in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Taiwan, but are rare in Hong Kong.

"The owls attracted much interest among visitors and photographers, some of which could potentially disturb them and we decided to temporarily close the road that provided access to the birds, a measure we communicated via social media," Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden said in a post on Facebook.

It added: "We also appreciate that some enthusiastic photographers must have been disappointed, but as a nature conservation institute, the well-being and protection of the animals and plants in our nature reserve has priority."

The nature reserve added that for the protection of the owl family, the part of the site will remain closed until further notice.

The Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden on Saturday had shared a photo collage of three owls and a picture of a large group of birdwatchers pointing their long-lens cameras at a them. The post was later deleted by the nature reserve, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

A spokesperson with the reserve told local media that birdwatchers with big cameras began to show up shortly after the first pictures of the owls were posted on social media. The reserve had reportedly warned against using laser beams or owl hooters to attract the birds and eventually decided to close the road.

It said visitors willing to see the owl species up close can visit a captive owl named Woody at its raptor sanctuary.