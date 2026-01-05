Pictures of the spectacular Harbin ice festival currently lighting up northern China
The northeastern Chinese City of Harbin is home to a fabulous celebration of ice
Each January, an odd and beautiful thing happens in the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin.
At it draws in crowds from around the world.
Some would argue that the place, the capital of Heilongjiang province, has enough ice already.
But sculptors converge on the town not far from China's border with Russia to bring out more of it.
And, while they are at it, they compete for the best ice sculpture of the year.
The effect is dreamlike.
Sculptures are lit from within, and a section of the city becomes a magical expanse that feels like a holiday TV special.
Families journey from distant locations to see the sculptures — and bundle up while doing so.
In these photos by Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan, taken Saturday, you can see the ice sculptors preparing his work for competition.
You can also see people approach the icy steps of an obelisk sculpture glowing in yellow and purple.
The festival lasts until mid-February.
And yes: If they want to, visitors can go swimming amid the ice, too.
