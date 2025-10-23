Chinese Communist Party replaces 11 key officials in biggest purge since 2017
Zhang Shengmin replaces He Weidong as second-ranked vice chair of powerful Central Military Commission
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has replaced 11 members at a key meeting in the highest personnel turnover since 2017 amid an ongoing military anti-corruption purge.
Thousands of officials in the ruling Chinese government, diplomats, and military officials have been purged since president Xi Jinping made anti-corruption drives his signature policy since coming to power in 2012.
The CCP released the statement on the last day of a key closed-door meeting of the 300-plus member body in Beijing known as the Fourth Plenum, which also discussed a forthcoming five-year economic development plan.
Veteran Chinese general Zhang Shengmin, 67, was promoted to second-ranked vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC).
Zhang, who currently serves on the CMC, replaces He Weidong, the former second-ranked vice chair who was expelled from the Communist Party on Friday on corruption charges along with eight other People's Liberation Army generals.
It was the highest turnover at a single Central Committee meeting since 2017's Seventh Plenum, when a record 11 members were replaced.
