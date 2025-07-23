Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese authorities warned comedians against stirring up gender discord in the Asian country after a video of a performer talking about her marriage went viral.

In a notice issued over the weekend, the Zhejiang provincial publicity department criticised comedy shows for becoming a "battlefield" and simplifying gender issues into opposition between men and women.

The authorities called out The King of Stand-up Comedy show on streaming platform iQiyi but did not name any comedian.

The caution came after a number of recent performances by women comedians related to gender bias gained popularity in the country.

Women’s rights in China remain a contentious issue, with the government accused of systematically dismantling almost all expressions of independent feminist activism over the past decade, including the MeToo movement.

“Criticism is fine,” the notice on WeChat said but stressed that it should be “constructive rather than revolve around gender opposition for the sake of being funny”.

It suggested that instead of "mocking ‘blindly confident men’”, comedy was much better used exploring the social causes for this mentality.

"Instead of blindly ridiculing 'materialistic women', it is better to reflect on how consumerism shapes gender roles," it added.

"We sincerely hope that the rising stand-up comedy scene can become more rational and profound, with less division and more understanding."

The King of Stand-up Comedy featured a performance earlier this month by 50-year-old comedian Fan Chunli, popularly known by her stage name Fangzhuren, that revolved around her marriage and why she had left her husband.

Members of the audience were moved to tears and clips from the show went viral on Chinese social media.

The Zhejiang warning was criticised on social media for being overly sensitive when "something is discussed from a female perspective". "Simply stating the facts now counts as inciting conflict between men and women?” a commentator on Weibo asked.

The Independent has reached out to iQiyi for comment.