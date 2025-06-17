Xi Jinping austerity drive has Chinese civil servants dining in groups of three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is ordering some of its civil servants to not dine out in groups of more than three in the wake of deaths associated with excessive alcohol consumption at banquets.

The move has been linked to Chinese president Xi Jinping’s push for boosting austerity among civil servants, interviews and social media posts show.

Released in May this year, the revised austerity regulations for Communist Party members and public sector employees now ban lavish banquets, “white elephant” infrastructure projects, luxurious car fittings, and ornamental plants in work meetings.

According to the new dining guidelines promoted by some localities, civil servant cadres have been asked to be wary of social gatherings, not treat bosses or underlings to meals and avoid “forming small cliques”, a social media post by a Communist Party body in Anhui province said.

“When dining with ordinary colleagues, groups of under three are usually fine,” the post titled “does it violate regulations to dine with colleagues after work” read.

"Avoid dining in high-end places, do not constantly meet the same people, do not take the opportunity to form 'small cliques',” it added.

The timing of these measures is not unusual as the notifications come after three cadre deaths in April this year, linked to excessive drinking at banquets in Hunan, Anhui and Henan provinces. The local administration has punished dozens of officials for attempting to conceal details of the banquets and privately compensating the families of the deceased cadre members.

The measures have also been confirmed by civil servants across Chinese provinces, confirming the push from Beijing to rein in its cadres on their socialising.

open image in gallery Steam is seen on the windows as staff sit for a meal at a restaurant that was closed for inside dining in Beijing, China ( Getty Images )

A civil servant in Sichuan province said her colleagues were ordered to always go straight home after work. Another cadre in Anhui province said her office recently started implementing daily breathalyser tests, while one in Shaanxi province said she was told to get rid of her office plants.

In Gansu province, a civil servant said she was asked to study a list of 20 types of dinner gatherings to avoid. A worker at a state-owned enterprise in Wuhan said she was ordered not to eat lunch with colleagues from other departments or bosses.

"Our leader stressed that even if I invite someone in our canteen, spend little and pay the bill, that's not allowed", she said, citing Party discipline.

The latest slew of measures has sparked a rare display of disapproval among the cadres, which is regarded as a tightly-controlled group in China, as many took to social media to complain that their personal lives are facing excessive and arbitrary restrictions.

"Eating alone is hedonism, eating in a pair is engaging in improper male-female relations, eating in a trio is forming small cliques," a user from Hunan province said on a social media platform, gathering more than 3,500 likes.

"Three of us colleagues went out for hotpot at lunch and each of us were punished with a warning," wrote a civil servant in Shandong province.

open image in gallery People eat behind plexiglass dividers at a restaurant for journalists and officials at the press centre for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China during Covid times in 2022 ( Getty Images )

"This is overcorrection, the essence of the guidelines is not wasting public money on lavish banquets but at each level of bureaucracy it gets enforced more harshly," wrote another user in Guangxi region.

According to the experts, the move is a renewed push by the Chinese leader’s longstanding preoccupation principles on anti-corruption and setting Party discipline.

"The drinking culture among civil servants is indeed quite serious but they haven't found a good solution yet so can only implement a 'one size fits all' policy," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.

"While Beijing wants to boost consumption, a clean government – which is Xi's fundamental priority - has a price."