In pictures: Typhoon Ragasa leaves a trail of destruction in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people were killed as one of the strongest storms to hit Asia in years whipped waves taller than lampposts onto Hong Kong promenades and turned seas rough on the southern Chinese coast.

Typhoon Ragasa made a second landfall along the coast of Beihai in China's Guangxi Zhuang region on Thursday, before weakening to a tropical storm.

Authorities in Beihai announced the gradual lifting of emergency measures by 9am local time such as the suspensions of work, classes, tourism, market operations and transportation, China Daily reported.

The storm, the world’s strongest so far this year, made landfall near Yangjiang in southern China at around 5pm local time on Wednesday with sustained winds of 144kmph.

The storm brought several Asian megacities to a standstill, causing hundreds of flight cancellations.

open image in gallery A rescue team works during the passing of Ragasa in Macau on 24 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

In Taiwan, 14 people died after floods submerged roads and carried away vehicles in one county. In the Philippines, 10 deaths were reported.

In Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse, more than 2 million people were relocated, Xinhua news agency said.

A weather station in the province’s Chuandao town saw record maximum wind gusts of 241kph at noon on Wednesday.

open image in gallery A woman clears debris after the passing of Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province, on 24 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Violent winds battered trees and buildings while torrential rain lowered visibility as the typhoon made its landfall.

Schools, factories and transportation services were initially suspended in almost a dozen cities but a few of them distant from the landfall location were preparing to resume work as winds weakened.

Fierce winds woke Hong Kong residents in the early hours, and many went online to describe scenes like a kitchen ventilation fan being blown down and a crane swaying.

open image in gallery Workers remove a fallen tree following the passage of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province, on 25 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Strong winds blew away parts of a pedestrian bridge's roof and knocked down hundreds of trees across the city.

A vessel crashed into the shore, shattering a row of glass railings along the waterfront. Areas around some rivers and promenades were flooded, including cycling lanes and playgrounds.

More than 100 people were treated in hospitals for injuries in Hong Kong. A video from the financial hub showed waves of water crashing through the doors of a hotel and flooding its interiors.

The hotel said on Facebook that the typhoon "made a dramatic entrance" but the guests and staff were safe.

open image in gallery An uprooted tree blocks a path in Ho Man Tin as super typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong ( AP )

Hong Kong and Macau, a nearby casino hub, cancelled schools and hundreds of flights, and many shops were closed. Hundreds of people sought refuge in temporary shelters in each city.

Sarah Millson, 50, told The Standard that she was stuck inside her home with her family when the typhoon hit.

“It’s quite worrying because you never know what will fly off someone’s roof and that might land on your place. At some points, it was quite terrifying hearing some of the noises coming from outside,” she said.

“There is a lot of flooding on this island. I know from the groups I’m on a lot of people who’ve lost wi-fi and some lost electricity. For other people on the island who are more exposed on the hillside, they probably would have had more damage than we did.”

open image in gallery Firemen prepare to remove an uprooted tree as Ragasa hits Hong Kong on 24 September 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Streets in Macau turned into streams with debris floating on the water, prompting rescue teams to deploy inflatable boats to save those who were trapped.

The city's local electricity supplier suspended its power supply in some flooded areas for safety. As the winds eased, some people waded into flooded streets to catch fish.

open image in gallery A drone view shows mud covering areas of Hualien due to flooding following Ragasa’s passing in Taiwan on 25 September 2025 ( REUTERS )

Hong Kong's observatory said Ragasa had maximum sustained winds near the centre of about 195kph and skirted around 100km to the south of the city.

Hong Kong categorises cyclones with sustained winds of 185kmph or stronger as super typhoons to make residents extra vigilant about intense storms.

Chinese authorities have earmarked 150m yuan (about £16m) in disaster-relief funds to support rescue and recovery work in provinces hit by the typhoon.

open image in gallery A drone view shows a collapsed bridge and flooded area in Hualien, Taiwan, on 25 September 2025 ( REUTERS )

The ministries of finance and emergency management said the money would be directed to Guangdong, Hainan and Fujian, where it would be used for relocating residents, inspecting risks of secondary disasters, clearing hazards, and carrying out emergency repairs.

The typhoon is forecast to move west-northwest at 15-20kmph towards Vietnam's coast, where it is expected to make a third landfall by Thursday evening.