Transgender woman wins record compensation for ‘electric shock treatment’

A transgender woman in China won a landmark legal case against a hospital that subjected her to a so-called “electroshock conversion therapy” without consent, receiving 60,000 yuan (£6,552) in compensation.

Admitted to the hospital in 2022 after her parents opposed her gender identity, Ling’er – who uses a pseudonym – was diagnosed with “discordant sexual orientation” and reportedly underwent seven electroshock sessions over 97 days.

“It caused serious damage to my body,” Ling’er told The Guardian. “Every time I underwent the treatment, I would faint … I didn’t agree to it, but I had no choice.”

She said the hospital “tried to ‘correct me’ to make me conform to society’s expectations”.

The “treatments” caused severe physical harm to Ling’er, including her ongoing heart issues.

Ling’er’s case marks the first successful legal challenge by a transgender person in China against such practices. Ling’er was awarded the compensation by the Changli County People’s Court in Qinhuangdao, Hebei.

She is a 28-year-old live-streamer from Hebei province in northern China. In August this year, the South China Morning Post reported that Ling’er had been saving the money earned from live-streaming for years, with the goal of undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Ling’er’s parents had opposed her transition, leading to frequent arguments and to avoid further conflict, Ling’er reluctantly agreed to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2022, despite not believing she had a mental illness, according to China’s Hongxing News.

“After being admitted to the hospital, I was tied to the bed with ropes, and many doctors controlled my body and administered electroshock therapy for days,” Ling’er told the outlet at the time.

The hospital stated that Ling’er’s mother had signed a consent form.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ activists hailed the verdict as a victory for trans rights in a country where conversion therapy persists in a legal grey area. Ling’er said: “In China, the situation for transgender people is not very optimistic. There’s a lack of protection for this group.”

She hoped her win in the legal challenge could help the community in their challenges.