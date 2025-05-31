Pete Hegseth warns Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be ‘imminent’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told allies in the Indo-Pacific that Washington will bolster its defenses overseas.

The move is intended to counter what the Pentagon sees as rapidly developing threats from Beijing, particularly its aggressive stance toward Taiwan.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a global security conference hosted by the International Institute for Security Studies, Hegseth said China is "actively training" every day to take Taiwan.

China has conducted numerous exercises to test what a blockade of the self-governing island would look like. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own, and the US has pledged to defend it.

Hegseth, in a keynote speech at the security conference in Singapore, said that China's army "is rehearsing for the real deal," adding: "We are not going to sugarcoat it — the threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent."

China has stated its military should be able to take Taiwan by force if necessary by 2027, a deadline that experts see as more of an aspirational goal than a hard war deadline.

China has also developed sophisticated man-made islands in the South China Sea to support new military outposts and built up highly advanced hypersonic and space capabilities, which are driving the US to create its own space-based "Golden Dome" missile defenses.

open image in gallery US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said China is no longer just building up its military forces to take Taiwan, it's "actively training for it, every day" ( Associated Press )

Hegseth also called out China for its ambitions in Latin America, particularly its efforts to increase its influence over the Panama Canal.

He repeated a pledge made by previous administrations to bolster US military capabilities in the region to provide a more robust deterrent. While both the Obama and Biden administrations had also committed to pivoting to the Pacific — and even established new military agreements throughout the region — a full shift has never been realised.

Instead, US military resources from the Indo-Pacific have been regularly pulled to support military needs in the Middle East and Europe, especially since the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. In the first few months of President Donald Trump’s second term, that’s also been the case.

The Indo-Pacific nations caught in between have tried to balance relations with both the US and China over the years. Beijing is the primary trading partner for many, but is also feared as a regional bully, in part due to its increasingly aggressive claims on natural resources such as critical fisheries.

Hegseth cautioned that playing both sides, seeking US military support and Chinese economic support, carries risk.

"Beware the leverage the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) seeks with that entanglement,” Hegseth said.

open image in gallery Military and technical personnel watch, during the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) testing drill in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan ( Associated Press/Chiang Ying-ying )

China usually sends its own defense minister to this conference — but in a snub this year to the US and the erratic tariff war Trump has ignited with Beijing, its minister Dong Jun did not attend, something the US delegation said it intended to capitalise on.

“We are here this morning. And somebody else isn’t,” Hegseth said.

He urged countries in the region to increase defense spending to levels similar to the 5% of their gross domestic product European nations are now pressed to contribute.

“We must all do our part,” Hegseth said.

It's not clear if the US can or wants to supplant China as the region's primary economic driver. But Hegseth's push follows Trump's visit to the Middle East, which resulted in billions of dollars in new defense agreements.

Hegseth said committing US support for Indo-Pacific nations would not be based on any conditions on local governments aligning their cultural or climate issues with the West.