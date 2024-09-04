Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China warns students that ‘beautiful women and handsome guys’ could lure them into spying

China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security

Reuters Correspondents
Bernard Orr
Wednesday 04 September 2024 06:06
Comments
A country’s flag flies in front of the embassy of China in Berlin, Germany
A country’s flag flies in front of the embassy of China in Berlin, Germany ((c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

China’s top spy agency has warned students with access to sensitive data to be wary of “handsome men and beautiful women” who could fake feelings to lure them into spying for foreign entities, compromising national security.

China’s ministry of state security on Wednesday released on its public WeChat social media account detailed cautions to students whom it said could be manipulated in a number of ways to give up information.

It said state security departments have found that personnel of foreign espionage and intelligence organs have carried out targeted wooing and infiltration of young students.

“They take advantage of the characteristics of young students’ strong curiosity and willingness to try new things,” a statement said.

China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security, releasing several warnings this year to its citizens and revealing cases of spying that it has uncovered.

Workers for foreign intelligence agencies specifically target college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data, disguising themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies, the agency said.

They lure young students “with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research, academic exchanges,” it added.

After students express interest, the agency said foreign intelligence agencies will provide so-called free training and guidance through social media, telephone, or video conferencing.

They even put on the “disguise of handsome guys and beautiful women who are intimate and considerate, dragging young students into the trap of love with false feelings.”

The agency did not provide specific details of any foreign firms who have targeted students. It could not be immediately reached for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in