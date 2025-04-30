China restaurant fire update as 22 people killed in devastating blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A restaurant fire in northern China, which killed 22 people, was not caused by a gas explosion or arson, as investigations into the blaze continue.

The fire, which erupted around midday on Tuesday, rapidly spread through the establishment in Liaoyang city of Liaoning province and was fueled by strong winds and flammable decorations.

The location of the fire near the main entrance, coupled with the apparent lack of an emergency exit, tragically trapped numerous diners inside.

Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a directive emphasising the importance of preventing major accidents during the upcoming May Day holiday.

The directive, reported by state media, stressed the need to "ensure public safety and social stability" during this period, which often sees large crowds and increased travel.

open image in gallery Workers build a scaffolding around the site of a restaurant fire in Liaoyang, northeastern China's Liaoning province ( Xinhua )

Historically, holidays in China have been marred by incidents such as stampedes, fires, and transport accidents, highlighting the critical need for preventative measures.

Investigators continue to examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the devastating fire. Authorities have ruled out both a gas explosion and arson as potential causes of the blaze, shifting their focus to discarded cigarettes and electrical faults.

The restaurant’s manager is being held by police, but it wasn't clear whether he had been charged with any crime.

Industrial accidents occur frequently in China, usually related to a lack of safety measures and illegal construction and storage.

Separately, 17 people were injured Wednesday in an explosion at a residential community of apartments in the northwestern city of Taiyuan. The cause remains unknown.