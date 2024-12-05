Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rescuers are searching for 13 workers who went missing after a construction site collapsed in south China on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the emergency management bureau, the incident happened around 11pm local time at a construction site along the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in Bao’an district in southern China.

The railway will connect Shenzhen, a technology hub, with Jiangmen, both located in Guangdong province near Hong Kong.

Nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes and roads leading up to the construction site were closed as rescuers continued their search for the 13 missing men.

An investigation into the cause is underway, local authorities said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Construction on the railway section linking Shenzhen and Jiangmen in southern China’s Guangdong province began in 2022.

open image in gallery In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a collapsed ground is seen at a construction site on a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in Bao'an district in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province Thursday, 5 December 2024 ( Xinhua )

Industrial accidents are common in China due to weak regulations and poor safety standards. Recent incidents include a mining accident in Sichuan in which eight people lost their lives in August, a gas explosion in Hebei in March in which seven lost their lives and a residential fire in Nanjing in February in which 15 people were killed.

open image in gallery In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial view shows the collapsed ground at a construction site on a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province Thursday, 5 December 2024 ( AP )

In April 2022, a commercial building collapsed in Changsha killing over 50 people and injuring nine. In October this year, 15 people were sentenced for their roles in the accident. A structural testing firm was fined, and employees were jailed for falsifying safety documents.

Last year in July, a gymnasium roof collapsed at a middle school in Qiqihar killing 11 people, mostly young female volleyball players, and injuring four others.

The collapse was allegedly caused by construction workers storing heavy perlite bags on the roof, which absorbed rainwater, making them heavier, the authorities said at the time. The accident prompted Chinese leader Xi Jinping to call for a nationwide workplace safety campaign.