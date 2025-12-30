Beijing condemns ‘egregious’ destruction of monument to Chinese workers in Panama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beijing has condemned the demolition of a monument in Panama honouring its Chinese community, warning the move has damaged relations between the two countries.

The monument in the Chinese-Panamanian Friendship Park near the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal was dismantled late on 27 December by municipal authorities in Arraijan without prior notice or consultation, according to China’s embassy.

A video shared on social media showed heavy machinery tearing down the structure overnight. By morning, rubble was being cleared from the site, with only two broken stone lions – once part of the monument’s traditional Chinese architectural design – left by the roadside.

Built in 2004 with funding from Chinese community organisations and support from Beijing, the site commemorated the arrival of the first Chinese migrants in 1854 and the role Chinese labourers played in constructing the Panama Railroad and the canal in the 19th century.

China’s foreign ministry said it was “seriously dissatisfied” with the demolition, describing it as “egregious” and warning that it had damaged goodwill between the two countries.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said the removal of the monument had “gravely hurt the feelings of the extensive Chinese community in Panama, and goes against the overall momentum of China-Panama friendship”.

Mr Lin urged authorities in Panama to investigate the incident, correct what he described as wrongdoing by the local government and “eliminate the adverse effects in a timely manner”, according to Xinhua news agency.

open image in gallery People walk near where a Chinese monument stood before it was demolished in Arraijan, Panama ( AFP via Getty )

Chinese ambassador to Panama, Xu Xueyuan, said Beijing had been aware of plans to remove the monument since May last year and that Chinese community leaders had repeatedly sought dialogue with local officials, even offering to fully fund repairs.

“This monument, which held 171 years of life, blood, and dedication from the Chinese community, has been shattered to pieces,” the ambassador said on social media.

“A symbol of China-Panama friendship, reduced to nothing. And I ask: why?”

Panama’s president Jose Raul Mulino publicly condemned the demolition, distancing his government from the decision and blaming municipal authorities.

He ordered an investigation and pledged that the monument would be rebuilt.

“This is a traditional community in our country spanning back generations," he said on X.

"They deserve all our respect. An investigation should be initiated immediately. Such an act of irrationality is unforgivable.”

Mr Mulino criticised Arraijan mayor Stefany Penalba, saying the destruction showed a lack of respect for a community with deep historical roots in Panama.

open image in gallery The site where a Chinese monument once stood before it was demolished in Arraijan, Panama ( AFP via Getty )

Municipal authorities defended their actions, saying technical assessments had identified structural risks that posed a danger to public safety.

Panama’s foreign ministry later said it was willing to help identify a new site to commemorate China’s “historical and cultural heritage”.

The demolition angered both Chinese and Panamanian residents. Members of the Chinese community staged protests at the site while some Chinese-owned businesses temporarily closed in protest.

Tour guide Jaime Bustos said he was shocked when he brought a group of Italian tourists to visit the monument.

“They helped build our interoceanic railway, they helped build the Panama Canal, and they're helping our country's economy,” Mr Bustos told the Associated Press news agency. “I believe this was a cruel act.”

The demolition of the monument comes amid heightened geopolitical tension over Panama’s relationship with China and the US.

US president Donald Trump has claimed China exerts control over the Panama Canal, an allegation Panama has repeatedly rejected.

Mr Mulino has said the canal is “completely free of Chinese interference”.