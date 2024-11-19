Spate of deadly mass attacks shocks China as dozens killed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A recent surge in mass attacks has shocked China and left dozens of people dead.

The attacks over the past three months take one of two forms — either drivers mowing down people on foot or knife-wielding assailants stabbing multiple victims. Guns are strictly restricted in China and gun attacks are rare.

The latest on Tuesday saw primary school students struck by a car as they arrived for classes.

The attackers appear to be taking out their anger and frustration over a personal issue, according to police reports. The victims are often unknown to them.

open image in gallery Guardians gather in front of the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing, eastern Chinese city of Wuxi Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, a day after a stabbing attack took place. ( Kyodo News )

Such attacks are not new in China and have targeted kindergartens and other schools in the past. The recent surge has gotten the attention of authorities and the public. Here is a look at some of the recent events.

November 19: Vehicle hits students at primary school gate

A small white SUV struck students arriving for class at Yong’an Elementary School in Changde, an inland city in China’s Hunan province. Several adults also were injured, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Security guards and parents subdued the driver, Xinhua said. Authorities later issued a a brief statement saying the 39-year-old driver had been detained. Few details have been confirmed yet about the incident.

November 16: Stabbing kills eight at vocational school

Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a knife attack at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing city, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Shanghai in eastern China.

Police detained a 21-year old student. They said he had failed his examinations and could not graduate and was dissatisfied with his pay at an internship. He decided to vent his frustrations via the attack, a police statement said.

November 11: Driver kills 35 at sports complex

A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in Zhuhai city in southern China, killing 35 and injuring 43 others.

Police detained the 62-year-old man, who they said was in his car attempting to stab himself with a knife. He later fell unconscious from neck and other wounds. They said the man was dissatisfied with the split of financial assets in his divorce.

October 28: Five injured in knife attack near primary school

A knife attack near a prominent primary school in Beijing injured five people, including three children. Police detained a 50-year-old suspect. No motive was given.

Earlier in October, a 10-year-old Japanese student died after being stabbed near his school in Shenzhen, a southern city that borders Hong Kong. That followed a knife attack in June on a Japanese woman and her child at a bus stop for a Japanese school in Suzhou, a city near Shanghai.

September 30: Knife attack kills three at supermarket

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed three people and wounded 15 others with a knife at a supermarket in Shanghai. Police said the man had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to “vent his anger."

The attack occurred on the eve of a weeklong national holiday in a suburban district of Shanghai, China's financial center.