Over 200 kindergarten children hospitalised after school serves lead-tainted food

Eight people have been arrested in China after more than 200 children in the northwestern province of Gansu were found to have dangerously high levels of lead in their blood.

The children fell ill with symptoms including stomach and leg pain, loss of appetite, and hair loss, according to online media outlets Jimu and The Cover, which cited parents.

All the children are pupils at a privately owned kindergarten in Tianshui, Gansu, which was established in 2022 with 251 enrolled students.

Investigations revealed lead contamination in food served to the students, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the kindergarten's staff, including its principal and legal representative.

Reuters was not able to establish contact details for the school or verify the information independently.

Food safety has improved in China following a series of scandals, including the 2008 discovery of toxic infant milk, which undermined public trust and consumer confidence.

open image in gallery The children have symptoms including abdominal pain and loss of appetite ( Getty )

Inspections by regulators in 2022 found safety issues were more common in the catering industry and agricultural products, according to state media reports.

CCTV said that investigators tested 223 samples of food from the school.

The investigators found that two samples – a red date cake and a corn sausage roll – had lead content of 1052 mg/kg and 1340 mg/kg respectively, far above the official limit of 0.5 mg/kg, the state broadcaster said.

The report said that investigators traced the lead to paint whose packaging had clearly marked it as inedible.

So far, 201 children have been admitted to hospital and all families are receiving free medical treatment, the broadcaster said, citing local authorities.

"The incident has caused physical and mental harm to the children and parents of Peixin kindergarten, and we are very sad. We will learn profound lessons," the broadcaster said, citing local authorities.