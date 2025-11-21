China unleashes ‘wolf warriors’ as row with Japan deepens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese "wolf warrior" diplomats have returned to the global stage, directing sharp criticism at Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her recent comments on Taiwan.

The renewed diplomatic offensive comes a fortnight after Ms Takaichi told lawmakers that an attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival would trigger a military response from Tokyo.

The momentum of this "vitriol" has not slowed, with Chinese diplomats drumming up criticism in nations that suffered from Japan's military actions during World War Two.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated: "The international community should focus more on understanding Japan's true intentions and whether Japan can still adhere to the path of peaceful development."

This assertive and often acerbic style of engagement, particularly on social media, defines China's "wolf warrior" diplomacy.

In Tokyo, shortly before her departure for a G20 leaders' summit, Ms Takaichi reiterated that her position was unchanged.

She clarified that her comment did not represent a shift in Japan's policy towards Taiwan, despite the ongoing international scrutiny.

More countermeasures

open image in gallery Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi told lawmakers that an attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival would trigger a military response from Tokyo ( AP )

China has repeatedly demanded retraction of the original remarks, failing which it has threatened more countermeasures, after warning citizens against travel to Japan, banning imports of its seafood, and voicing criticism by its diplomats abroad.

The original episode of "wolf warrior" diplomacy, dating from 2020 and taking its name from a popular Chinese movie franchise, marked a departure from the restraint that had long marked Beijing's engagement with the world.

The first sign of China's renewed tactics emerged in Japan two weeks ago with a posting on X by its consul general in Osaka, but later deleted.

"The dirty neck that sticks itself in must be cut off," the diplomat said after Takaichi's comments. Beijing called the post a personal one.

Online discussion has linked the comment to "The Sword March", a Chinese war song from the 1930s that aroused morale against the Japanese invasion of the country in that period.

Its lyrics began with the words, "swords raised over the devils' heads to hack them off".

Highlighting history

open image in gallery A post on X by China's embassy in Manila on Japan ( REUTERS )

After the diplomat's post, peers in countries formerly occupied by Japan during the war chimed in. Some targeted Takaichi directly, framing her as a figure whose leadership style sparks concern, and urged caution.

"Japan's rising calls for military expansion are worthy of vigilance from all countries that suffered the ravages of war — and recent remarks from its new leader only add to the concern," China's embassy in Manila posted on X.

Four accompanying caricatures showed ghosts in a representation of Japanese militarism looming over Takaichi, and one featured her as a witch.

"Today’s China is no longer the China of the past," the embassy said. "If Japan dares to follow through on military intervention in the Taiwan Strait, it will constitute an act of aggression — and China will certainly strike back resolutely!"

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government rejects the claims.

Memories of wartime aggression

open image in gallery Wang Lutong, China's ambassador to Indonesia posted on X a clip of Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments to the press in March, along with a quote, "The truth is, to provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan." ( Associated Pres )

Wang Lutong, China's ambassador to Indonesia posted on X a clip of Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments to the press in March, along with a quote, "The truth is, to provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan."

Diplomats also accused Takaichi of reviving wartime aggression.

People in Taiwan "suffered enormously" from Japan's "crimes and atrocities" after it "forcibly occupied ... and exerted colonial rule" on the island, Mao, the foreign ministry spokesperson said in a post on X on Friday.

These included killings, denial of political rights and plunder of mineral resources, she added.

In response, Taiwan's foreign ministry said the island's sovereignty belonged to all its people.

"In recent years, China has frequently dispatched military aircraft and vessels to conduct large-scale military activities in the Taiwan Strait and the East China Sea," it said.

It added that such activities seriously undermined regional peace and stability, for a continuing rise in tension.

Targeting the West

open image in gallery China has announced a blanket ban on all Japanese seafood imports, escalating a diplomatic row between the two Asian economic powerhouses ( Associated Press )

China's diplomatic messaging aimed at the West sought to discredit Takaichi in the global arena.

Its permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, called Takaichi's behaviour "egregious" and questioned her credibility to uphold peace and security.

"How can the international community trust Japan’s professed commitment to peaceful development?" Fu asked in a post this week on X that also queried its trustworthiness in areas such as fairness and justice and international peace and security.

In Canberra, the Chinese embassy posted clips of a Japanese scholar calling out Takaichi's remarks as "extremely problematic and foolish", and cited an anti-militarisation panel as calling her "unfit to serve".

In the United States, the Washington embassy has regularly reposted the Chinese foreign ministry's messaging.

Japan, which has attempted to narrow the rift, said it is aware of the numerous posts.

It has not responded to the Chinese criticism, except for repeated complaints about the remarks of the Osaka diplomat, as it looks to tamp down tensions.

"The government is taking appropriate measures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters at a regular briefing on Friday, but said he would refrain from comment on individual remarks.