An 18-year-old hiker was rescued after surviving 10 days in the frigid mountains of northwestern China.

Stranded without food, Sun Liang relied on river water, melted snow, and even toothpaste to survive, local news outlet Jimu News reported.

Mr Sun set out on 8 December on a solo trek along the Ao-Tai Pass, part of the Qinling range in Shaanxi, northwest China. Two days later, having reached an altitude of 2,500 metres, he lost contact with his family when his electronic devices died.

Stranded in the freezing wilderness, Mr Sun attempted to find a way out by following a stream but suffered multiple falls, breaking his right arm, the outlet reported. With no food, he survived on stream water, melted snow, and toothpaste.

To escape the biting wind, he took shelter behind a large rock, using dry leaves as bedding.

On 17 February, after 10 days lost, he smelled smoke from a rescue team’s fire and shouted for help.

open image in gallery Military soldiers help mountaineers evacuate from the same Qinling mountain range during a previous rescue in 2005 ( Getty Images )

The Ao-Tai trail, spanning 170km, is among China’s most dangerous trekking routes, with over 50 climbers missing or dead in the past two decades.

Authorities closed it to travellers in 2018, but adventurers continue to take the risk. Mr Sun is believed to be the first to be rescued after getting lost in the area.

“I didn’t know Ao-Tai was banned, I came here just to challenge myself,” Mr Sun reportedly said after his rescue.

“After the incident, I was very scared. Ao-Tai is completely unsuitable for trekking – the weather is very harsh, there is no beautiful scenery. I call on everyone not to conquer this route because life is priceless.”

Mr Sun’s rescue involved over 30 people and reportedly cost his family 80,000 yuan (£8,700).

The Ao-Tai trail runs along the ridgeline of Mount Taibai. While estimates of its exact length vary, the trail is known for its high altitude and steep terrain, with an average elevation of 10,000 feet and a total elevation gain of 14,275 feet.

The route takes hikers over the Qinling range’s highest peak, Mount Taibai, which stands at 12,300 feet, before crossing the ridgeline to Aoshan, the second-highest peak at 11,400 feet.