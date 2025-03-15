Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China lashed out at G7 countries for accusing it of endangering maritime safety, saying that they were “filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions”.

Even for China’s generally overheated diplomatic language, the statement issued on Saturday was unusually vitriolic, though it did not threaten any retaliation.

In a statement on Friday that prompted the Chinese response, the G7 said: “We condemn China’s illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions that seek unilaterally to alter the status quo in such a way as to risk undermining the stability of regions, including through land reclaimations, and building of outposts, as well as their use for military purpose.”

“We reaffirm that our basic policies on Taiwan remain unchanged and emphasise the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to international security and prosperity,” the statement by the grouping’s top diplomats said, referring to the waterway separating China from the island republic it claims as its own territory.

In the response issued through its embassy in Canada, where the G7 meeting was held in Quebec, China said the statement “repeated the same old rhetoric, ignored facts and China’s solemn position, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and blatantly smeared China”.

“The statements are filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions to suppress and attack China,” it added. “China strongly deplores and opposesthis and has lodged solemn representations with the Canadian side”.

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning carries out a formation exercise with the Shandong carrier, unseen, for the first time in the South China Sea in October 2024 ( Xinhua )

China is not a member of the G7, but follows all comments and references to its international status made by international organisations or in foreign countries, responding to criticism with caustic language.

China claims a vast expanse of the South China Sea, through which passes around $5 trillion in global trade. It occasionally clashes with other countries that claim parts of the sea, especially the Philippines, a US treaty partner.

Beijing has routinely sent ships and warplanes into the airspace and the waters near Taiwan, built military bases on artificial islands in the South China Sea and recently staged surprise live-fire exercises in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

Australia's aviation authority said it learned of the drills just 30 minutes before they began, not from Beijing but from a pilot flying in the area, and 49 commercial flights were forced to alter their flight paths in response.

The G7 didn’t mention the exercises in its statement. “We share a growing concern at recent, unjustifiable efforts to restrict such freedom and to expand jurisdiction through use of force and other forms of coercion, including across the Taiwan Strait, and in the South China Sea, the Red Sea, and the Black Sea,” it said.

China has the world's largest navy, including three aircraft carriers, with a fourth on the way. It has a base in the Sheikhdom of Djibouti in the Horn of Africa and has consistently expanded the range of the force.