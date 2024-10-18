Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



China's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected rate of 4.6% in the July-September quarter, the government said Friday.

The latest data show the world’s second largest economy slowing from 4.7% annual growth in the previous quarter and falling short of the official target of “about 5%” growth for 2024, a figure that analysts consider ambitious without more aggressive measures to spur consumer demand and spur a recovery in the ailing property sector.

The economy has remained sluggish despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions at the end of 2022. Consumer confidence is low and the real estate market remains a drag on the economy.

Chinese policymakers have in recent weeks announced a wave of measures aimed at boosting the economy, including reducing mortgage rates for existing homes and allowing banks to lend more by reducing reserve requirements.

But Beijing has so far stopped short of unveiling major new stimulus plans that analysts and stock investors believe is needed to give the economy a major boost.