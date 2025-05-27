Chinese customs seize hundreds of Labubu toys amid worldwide resale craze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese customs authorities have intensified efforts to prevent smuggling of Labubu dolls, as the worldwide craze for the gremlin-like toys most often seen dangling from bags shows no sign of slowing down.

Created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung, as part of a whimsical collection of characters dubbed The Monsters inspired by Dutch and Nordic folklore, the Labubus’ appeal lies in their ugly-cute aesthetic.

The toys are sold predominantly by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart, which has stores located all around the world, including the US and UK, and are usually sold in “blind boxes,” each containing a randomly chosen toy, meaning you won’t know which Labubu or colour you’ve received until you open it.

In recent months there have been multiple reports of smuggling that highlight just how high the demand for the toys has become. Customs officials seized 318 Pop Mart toys from three travellers at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Hunan province, and 94 from one at the Hefei Xinqiao International Airport in Anhui province, all intended for resale, reported China Daily based on data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to China's Customs Law, transporting undeclared goods that exceed the prescribed limits for personal use with the intent to profit constitutes smuggling. If the evaded tax amount surpasses 50,000 yuan (£5,127), it is considered a criminal offence, potentially leading to severe penalties up to life imprisonment.

Even within China itself, the resale market for Labubus is booming. Limited-edition figures, like the “hidden edition” of Labubu 3.0, originally priced at 99 yuan (£10), now command prices exceeding 2,600 yuan (£266) on Chinese resale platforms. One particular listing was reportedly posted for 2,699 yuan (£277) and saw over 2,300 users marking it as “wanted”.

“Pop Mart is a Chinese brand, but overseas toy editions often feature exclusive collaborations not available in China, making them even more desirable,” a buyer named Mr Sun Yuzhuoran told China Daily.

The frenzy for Labubus isn’t restricted to China. Pop Mart’s overseas revenue jumped 475 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2024, fuelled by high demand from cities outside of China, reported CNN. The Labubu brand alone generated 3bn yuan (£307.5m) of Pop Mart’s total 2024 revenue, reflecting its meteoric rise from niche figurine to international pop culture icon.

Unsurprisingly, supply of the toys has not always managed to keep up with demand. In the UK, Pop Mart was forced to suspend in-store Labubu sales after brawls and crowd surges broke out during restocks.

“To ensure safety and comfort, we have temporarily paused all in-store and Roboshop sales of THE MONSTERS plush toys,” the company said via Instagram. A queue outside the Birmingham Pop Mart store became so long it made headlines, while rare Labubus are being re-sold on third-party sellers sites for more than £1,000 a pop.

In Kuala Lumpur, a man dubbed the “blind box bandit” was caught on security footage stuffing Labubu boxes worth around RM400 (£69) down his shorts at the Ace Cards & Collectibles, according to The South China Morning Post. In Hong Kong, a couple was filmed stealing Labubu toys worth HK$5,000 (£471) from a claw machine, while another group made off with 13 toys valued at HK$10,000 (£942) after damaging the machine.

With official supplies out of stock at many US Pop Mart branches, enthusiasts there have also turned to resale sites. On Detroit-based resale website StockX, Labubus originally priced at around $50 (£37) are being sold for anywhere between $143 (£105) and $310 (£229).