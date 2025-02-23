Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China's Defence Ministry said on Sunday Australia had made “unreasonable accusations” and deliberately hyped the situation after three planes headed to New Zealand changed course in midflight because of live-fire drills by the Chinese Navy.

Wu Qian, the ministry's top spokesperson, said China had issued safety notices in advance and that the activity was in compliance with international law and did not affect aviation safety.

“The relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts,” he said in a response posted on the Defence Ministry website.

Three passenger flights from Sydney to Christchurch and Queenstown were in the air Friday when they were first warned by a Chinese warship of a live-fire exercise, Australian media reported.

The flights diverted and no one was put in danger, Australian defence minister Richard Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. But he also said the Australian Navy would typically give 12 to 24 hours’ notice of a live-fire exercise to give airlines time to plan around it.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said she sought an explanation from her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, when the two met in Johannesburg on Saturday following a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 nations.

“I raised Australia’s expectations around safe and professional military conduct, consular cases, human rights and other issues of concern,” Wong said in a post on the social platform X.

“I also sought an explanation for Chinese naval vessels conducting live fire drills without advance notification.”

The presence of the three Chinese warships in the region – a frigate, a cruiser and a replenishment vessel – had gotten the attention of the Australian and New Zealand militaries earlier last week. Mr Marles described the activity as unusual, though not unprecedented.