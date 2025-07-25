China grapples with outbreak of deadly mosquito-borne virus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne infection, is sweeping through southern China, with thousands of cases now confirmed.

The city of Foshan in Guangdong province has been particularly hard-hit, with reported cases of chikungunya fever soaring to 4,014 by Friday.

This marks a rapid escalation since authorities began tracking the infection just two weeks prior, according to public records from local health departments.

Sun Yang, deputy director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, described the outbreak as "quite severe" during a news conference in Foshan on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation states that chikungunya, transmitted by infected mosquito bites, typically causes fever and severe joint pain, though fatalities are uncommon.

In response, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued advisories for preventing both chikungunya and dengue fever, another mosquito-borne illness.

open image in gallery The chikungunya outbreak was described as ‘quite severe’ by Sun Yang, deputy director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC )

Recommendations include using physical barriers like screen doors and mosquito nets, alongside applying repellent to exposed skin. The CDC also noted the epidemic was "imported," without disclosing its origin.

The Chinese agency also called for people who have symptoms like fever, rash and joint pain to see a doctor.

Shunde district in Foshan, where 90 per cent of the cases are located, is famous for its Cantonese food, and sees many visitors each year.

Patients who tested positive for chikungunya fever stayed in hospital beds covered by mosquito nets, according to photos shown on state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Local media reports said on Thursday that local authorities had almost doubled the number of mosquito-proof isolation beds to 7,220 to meet the growing demand.

Authorities in Guangdong are urging residents to make sure there's no standing water in their homes, such as in flowerpots, coffee machines or spare bottles.

The Health Commission in Foshan stated on Thursday that a fine of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) could be applied if violations are found.

open image in gallery Chikungunya causes fever and severe joint pain, but deaths are rare, according to the Who Health Organisation ( Getty/iStock )

The Beijing CDC said on Tuesday that the city occasionally experiences imported cases of chikungunya fever.

There are two chikungunya vaccines that have received regulatory approvals in several countries and/or have been recommended for use in populations at risk, but the vaccines are neither widely available nor in widespread use, according to WHO.

China had its first chikungunya spike in 2010 with 253 cases in Dongguan, a nearby city in the same province, according to the Guangdong provincial CDC. Several cases were found in years since then, but they weren't widespread.

The country's first case was imported in 1987, according to research papers and media reports.