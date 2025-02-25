How China plans to eliminate severe air pollution within months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese authorities are ramping up efforts in pollution control and emissions reduction in a bid to effectively eliminate severe air pollution by the end of 2025.

Senior environment official, Li Tianwei, the Director of the Department of Atmospheric Environment said China will aim to do so by improving air quality forecasting and early warning systems, as well as enhancing its coordinated management of harmful airborne particles known as PM2.5, and ozone pollution.

"The battle for blue skies remains unchanged," Li said according to a transcript on the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's website on Monday.

Though some progress has been made, air pollution remains a major problem in China and affects economies and people's quality of life, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

Air pollution is responsible for about two million deaths in China annually, the WHO said. Of those deaths, ambient air pollution caused more than one million deaths, while household air pollution from cooking with polluting fuels and technologies caused another million deaths, it said on its website.

open image in gallery People wearing face masks due to poor air quality in Beijing ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The WHO considers PM2.5 concentrations above 50 micrograms per cubic metre "severe" air pollution.

China's air quality improved significantly in 2024, Li said. The average concentration of PM2.5 in cities was 29.3 micrograms per cubic metre, a year-on-year decrease of 2.7 per cent.

The proportion of days with good air quality reached 87.2 per cent, up by 1.7 percentage points year-on-year.

China must introduce new emission standards that align with global best practises, Li said, adding that the country will boost the share of new energy vehicles and machinery in airports, ports and logistics parks.

Authorities also plan to promote the long-distance transportation of bulk goods by rail and water, rather than by roads.

President Xi Jinping has said China prioritises environmental protection, promoting green lifestyles and that conservation of nature is an essential part of building a modern socialist country.