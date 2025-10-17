Mongolian PM steps down after losing support of country’s parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mongolian prime minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has resigned after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament, just four months after taking office, according to reports.

A vote of no confidence was held in Mongolia’s 127-seat parliament on Friday, with 71 members supporting Mr Zandanshatar’s dismissal and 40 opposing it, out of 111 members who voted.

It marks the second dismissal of two prime ministers within months amid an ongoing political upheaval in the Central Asian nation due to public anger over corruption and a weak domestic economy. The instability has cast uncertainty over policy continuity and eroded investor sentiment for the resources-rich country.

Mr Zandanshatar, 55, was confirmed as the 32nd prime minister of the country in June after his predecessor Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene resigned after losing support in parliament. Mr Luvsannamsrai was forced from office following weeks of protests sparked by reports of lavish spending by his son, which soon escalated into broader public outrage against the country’s political elite.

A vote took place on Friday after more than 50 members of the legislature submitted a motion to dismiss Mr Zandanshatar from his post on 10 October.

They cited constitutional violations in the prime minister’s recent appointment of a new minister of justice and home affairs.

open image in gallery An excavator loads an autonomous mining truck in the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Hulunbuir in northern China's Inner Mongolia province China ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The statement from the MPs said the appointment undermined “the principle of the separation of state powers” as it was carried out unilaterally, without the consultation of parliament as required under the law. He was also criticised for the possible loss in state revenue from a resolution that altered the royalties paid to the government for coal and iron ore in the mineral-rich country.

“[His appointment] encroached on the powers of the President of Mongolia and the State Great Khural, violates the fundamental principles of the constitution, and violates the principle of the rule of law,” parliamentarians wrote in a statement.

Mr Zandanshatar, a Russian-educated former banker, has previously held the positions of foreign minister, chief of the cabinet secretariat, and speaker of the State Great Khural parliament.

open image in gallery File A protestor holds a sign that reads ''Resign, Kettle, Resign'' in reference to Mongolia’s Prime Minister, at the Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Mongolia, heavily reliant on exports of raw materials to China, is aiming to tap “critical” minerals needed for the green energy transition.

Yet the landlocked democracy, wedged between Russia and China, has struggled to turn its resource wealth into benefits for citizens and now faces rising inflation.

His resignation comes a day after Amarbayasglan Dashzegve from his Mongolian People's Party resigned as a parliament speaker after calls for an ethics investigation by the members of his own party.