Harry Potter and Star Wars actor earns OBE in New Year Honours list

Veteran actor Warwick Davis, known for his iconic roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises, has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours list.

The 55-year-old was recognised for his extensive services to drama and charity.

This latest accolade follows his receipt of Bafta’s highest honour, the Bafta Fellowship, in February, where he was celebrated for his performing and advocacy work.

Upon accepting the Bafta, Davis remarked: "This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me and I’ve been in Star Wars."

During the emotional ceremony, he dedicated the award to his late wife, Samantha, who passed away in March 2024.

open image in gallery Warwick Davis’ wife, Samantha, passed away last year (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Together, the couple co-founded Little People UK in 2012, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals with dwarfism and their families.

Reflecting on his loss, Davis shared that "life has been pretty tough" since her death, adding that "she was always so supportive of my career, encouraging me to grab every opportunity with both hands".

Davis, who was born with Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, began his illustrious career at just 11, starring as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi.

His diverse filmography includes roles in Labyrinth alongside David Bowie, the titular hero in Ron Howard’s fantasy adventure Willow, and appearances in BBC’s Narnia adaptations.

He has also featured in Jack The Giant Slayer, the Leprechaun series, and collaborated with Ricky Gervais on Extras and the BBC mockumentary Life’s Too Short.

Beyond acting, Davis has hosted ITV’s quiz show Tenable, voiced a character in the Moominvalley TV series, and established Willow Management, an agency representing actors under 5ft and over 7ft.