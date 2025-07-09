Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix have released the trailer for the second season of Wednesday, sparking concern amongst fans as to the protagonist’s fate.

Produced by Tim Burton, the supernatural comedy follows the life of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), created by American cartoonist Charles Addams.

First released in 2022, the show is the third biggest in Netflix's history. In its second week on the platform, Wednesday reached 400 million viewing hours, making it Netflix’s first English-language series ever to do so.

Much to the delight of fans, a second season was announced in 2023, although some speculated that Amazon Prime would poach the series. Netflix later denied the claim, revealing that the show would be released in two parts - the first on 6 August, the second 3 September.

On Wednesday (9 July), in a twist of humour, the streaming platform released the second season’s long-awaited trailer.

Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday' ( Netflix )

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netflix commented: “Here we woe again.”

Fans have been quick to offer their analysis of the trailer, during which Wednesday has a psychic vision that Enid, her werewolf roommate, dies as a result of her future actions.

Within the clip, Wednesday can be heard saying: “Enid dies and its all my fault.”

The camera then pans to a gravestone reading Enid Sinclair, before the character appears to rise from the dead, grabbing Wednesday around the neck and shouting “I die because of you”.

Wednesday emerges from the vision with black tears running down her face, explaining: “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid, or die trying.”

Beneath the post, one fan commented: “Finally. I waited like forever. Can someone give me the spoils?”

Another said: “Trailer is good. Season 2 looks as good or better than Season 1. Here for it!”

The show’s first season follows Wednesday attempting to master her inherited psychic ability, prevent a killing spree and solve the 25-year-old mystery that embroiled her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams.