Love Island star Maura Higgins sets out ‘devious’ strategy for The Traitors US
The 35-year-old is set to compete in the fourth American series of the reality TV gameshowset
Irish TV personality Maura Higgins has declared her intent to "kill everyone one by one" in a teaser for the US version of The Traitors.
The 35-year-old former Love Island star is poised to compete in the fourth American series of the reality TV gameshow, which is due to air on Peacock on Thursday evening.
Sporting a green leather bodysuit with a cape-like jacket in the 30-second clip, Higgins expressed her desire to be chosen as a traitor.
Higgins said: “Well, I’m starting off wearing a cape so I hope that I’m a traitor, and I hope to kill everyone one by one.
“Someone comes for me at the roundtable. God love them.
“Sounds a bit traitor-y to me.
“I speak my mind, not really a shadow kind of girl. That sounded really devious, didn’t it?”
Hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cummings, the game of deceit and deception follows the same structure as the UK version, but it features celebrity contestants who must try to find the traitors among them for the chance to win up to 250,000 US dollars (£186,000).
Higgins will be joined in the Scottish castle by Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Monet X Change and chef and TV host Kristen Kish.
Higgins was a finalist on the ITV reality dating show Love Island in 2019 and a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024, and also hosted Love Island USA Aftersun.
