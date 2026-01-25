Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former BBC broadcaster Sir Mark Tully has been described as a “towering voice of journalism” after his death at the age of 90.

Sir Mark spent 30 years at the BBC, including 20 years as its bureau chief in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had left an “enduring mark”.

“Saddened by the passing of Sir Mark Tully, a towering voice of journalism,” he said in a tribute on social media site X.

“His connect with India and the people of our nation was reflected in his works. His reporting and insights have left an enduring mark on public discourse.

“Condolences to his family, friends and many admirers.”

He was knighted in 2002 by the Prince of Wales, now the King, during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace ( Peter Jordan/PA Wire )

Jonathan Munro, interim chief executive of BBC News and current affairs, said Sir Mark was “a joy to speak with” and would be missed.

“We are sad to hear the passing of Sir Mark Tully,” he said in a statement.

“As one of the pioneers of foreign correspondents, Sir Mark opened India to the world through his reporting, bringing the vibrancy and diversity of the country to audiences in the UK and around the world.

“His public service commitments and dedication to journalism saw him work as a bureau chief in Delhi, and report for outlets across the BBC.

“Widely respected in both India and the UK, he was a joy to speak with and will be greatly missed.”

Sir Mark was born in India in 1935, before moving to England aged nine. He went on to study history and theology at Cambridge.

He began working for the BBC in the 1960s and moved to India in 1965, first as an administrative assistant before taking on a reporting role.

The BBC said he led reporting not just of India but of South Asia, including the birth of Bangladesh, periods of military rule in Pakistan, the Tamil Tigers’ rebellion in Sri Lanka and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

He resigned from the BBC in 1994 having denounced its new management style.

He later became the voice of BBC Radio 4 programme Something Understood, which explored religion and spirituality until it was scrapped in 2019.

Sir Mark told the Radio Times the decision made him sad and he believed the BBC was “underestimating the asset”.

Mohit Bakaya, controller at BBC Radio 4 and director of BBC Speech audio, remembered Sir Mark as “thoughtful, generous and searching”, adding that he will be “greatly missed”.

He said: “In addition to his celebrated work as a foreign correspondent and his deep knowledge of India, he was known to the Radio 4 audience for his reflective, spiritually inspired essays on Something Understood.

“His broadcasts were never about certainty or instruction; they were about curiosity, compassion and making space for complexity.

“Sir Mark embodied the spirit of Radio 4 at its best; thoughtful, generous and searching, and his voice will be greatly missed by colleagues and listeners alike.”

