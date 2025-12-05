With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration isn’t fun, enjoyable or even aspirational

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Did you know that you’re supposed to wrap Christmas lights around your tree twice? Once further in and then again on the outside? I suppose I didn’t, but it makes logical sense. I’ve never thought to make my own Christmas plates, or considered writing little love notes to my family in refillable felt advent calendars either, but Meghan Markle has mused on many aspects of Christmas for her predictably insipid festive special.

Now, I like Christmas, and I don’t have one of these weird royalist vendettas against Meghan Markle – I think she seems like a lovely, sweet woman! So in theory, I should enjoy With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration for what it means to provide: a massage for the brain. Sadly, this most Markle-y of Netflix content tests the limits of my holiday cheer.

Before any guests arrive for her Christmas party, she preps by writing “‘Tis the season-ing” in chalk on her kitchen chalkboard and smushes some chocolate, biscuits and sugar together in a sloppy bowl to make “Reindeer Chow”(?) When she brings in her first visitor, the New York restaurateur Will Guidara, the energy shifts. Is this sexual tension between them? Or just the feeling of Netflix having put a gun to his head?

open image in gallery Meghan shows us how to dress a tree in ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ ( Netflix )

Markle tells him how Christmas crackers are a big deal in UK Christmases. “No way,” he smiles. Wait, what’s that? Look, it’s the behind-the-scenes crew sneaking one of Markle’s gruyere cheese bite things! Hahaha! What? They’re delicious! Markle and Guidara make crackers.

Next, Markle slips into some personalised red PJs, embroidered with “Meg”, ahead of her two female friends coming over. The perfect accompaniment to their evening is a festive Christmas star made of pastry and mincemeat and quiche cups. “I think the girls are going to love this!” she says – a moment before they walk around the corner in their identical PJs and matching curled blow dries. Consider the bubbly popped. Markle and the girls make some Christmas wreaths.

Back solo, Markle tackles wrapping Christmas gifts. “One technique that’s really fun is just a different way in which you’re folding the paper,” she says in her hypnotic tone, layering the folds of paper “outwardly, instead of inwardly”, so the finished product looks like a braid into which you can tuck a little Christmas tree branch or candy cane or something. “Or a bow right here could be really darling.” Wait, that’s actually really nice. OK, now she shows you how to wrap a bottle of wine beautifully with a silk scarf, Japanese-style. This wrapping section has its merits.

open image in gallery Will Guidara, chef and former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park, and the Duchess of Sussex ( Netflix )

For the most part, though, Markle makes Christmas food and decorative items for your benefit without actually showing you how to do things or listing the ingredients you need like a cooking show. It would’ve been just about bearable if they’d put the recipes on the screen for you to take a photo of on your phone.

Moving on, Naomi Osaka pops over to tell Markle that she loves to see family at Christmas and relax (groundbreaking) – except when she has to look after her daughter. “But that’s the good kind of non-relaxing, right? That’s the stuff that is so soul-filling and amazing,” Markle says, scrunching her face up with love. “Yeah,” says Osaka, nodding unconvincingly. The final guest is Tom Colicchio, an Italian-American chef. They make a beet salad, which Prince Harry will hate because he loathes all these ingredients – scream.

Markle’s main piece of lifestyle advice is to have some downtime and take care of yourself at Christmas. Find something meditative for yourself, and if that meditation involves doing more yuletide chores, all the better.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration might be your seasonal meditation. It’s not a real special by any stretch; it’s more like the kind of YouTube content or radio programme that you might put on in the background as you do your tree or wrap your presents. White noise to dull the senses. It’s all a little Stepford Wives; not informative, fun, enjoyable or even aspirational. Because the people watching this, including me, will never have a Christmas like this. And on that note, happy holidays!