Zoe Ball to return to Radio 2 months after emotional breakfast show departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Ball is to return to Radio 2 with a weekend show months after emotionally leaving as breakfast host, the BBC has announced.

The broadcast veteran emotionally stepped down from her breakfast show programme at the end of 2024 to “focus on family”. She took over from Chris Evans on the show in 2019, becoming the station’s first full-time female breakfast presenter in the process.

Scott Mills replaced Ball on the breakfast show in January. He had stood in to replace her throughout 2024 following the death of her mother from cancer in April.

It has since been confirmed that Ball will now be returning to Radio 2 to host a brand new weekly show from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday afternoons.

Ball will also host two specials, including a BBC TV show celebrating Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in the showbiz world, with a concert dedicated to the singer.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”

open image in gallery Zoe Ball with Scott Mills, who took over from her on the Radio 2 breakfast show (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ahead of returning to Radio 2 with a new show, Ball is reportedly enjoying downtime away from the spotlight in Hove, East Sussex where she is taking shifts at the beach cafe that’s been owned by her ex-husband Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, since 2013.

Her son, Woody said in a new interview it’s “funny” seeing his parents enjoying a relaxed lifestyle after indulging in more manic activities while he grew up.

“These crazy party people I grew up with are now gardening, making puzzles and working in the local café,” he told MailOnline.

“It’s very funny to see that transitional period, just as I’m kind of leaving the nest and now at the start of something big for me in music.”

open image in gallery Zoe Ball, pictured, presenting her last show on BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, which she hosted for six years. (BBC) ( PA Media )

Ball emotionally signed off from her final Breakfast Show broadcast days before Christmas in December, telling listeners: “You’re just there and I’m just here, having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special and intimate relationship.”

She said: “It’s been such a gift to do the show, to follow in the footsteps of Terry [Wogan] and Steve [Wright] and others. It’s been a privilege to be the first [woman] to present the show...remember girls, you can do anything.”

“I’ll see you in the Spring here on Radio 2, popping up to share new adventures. It’s been very special, take care of yourselves. Love you my peeps, my top cats,” she said, before hitting play on her final song, Münchener Freiheit’s 1988 hit “Keeping the Dream Alive”.