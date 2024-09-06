BBC Radio 2 confirm Zoe Ball’s future after unexpected absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



The BBC has responded to speculation around the future of radio presenter Zoe Ball, after the host took an extended leave of absence following the death of her mum.

Ball’s mother, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In March, the BBC Radio 2 host revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her.

But, a month later she shared the news that Peckham had died, aged 74.

Gaby Roslin, who along with Scott Mills, had been stepping in for Ball in her absence, announced the news on air on 24 April.

Ball, 53, last appeared on her show on 8 August, as she tentatively returned for a brief period. She had returned four days earlier, before Mills took over again.

“If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo’ as are the team,” her replacement host announced on 12 August.

Fans became increasingly concerned as they noticed that online scheduling for the programme appeared to show he would be covering for Ball way into September. Some speculated the star could be leaving.

“Scott is doing the breakfast show again next week for Zoe,” wrote one person. “That’s now five weeks that he’s covered for her. I feel an announcement is coming that Scott will have the breakfast show full time.”

open image in gallery Ball announced the sad news her mother had died in April after an advanced cancer diagnosis ( Getty Images )

However, the BBC confirmed her future as a spokesperson told the Daily Express, “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

Listeners were overjoyed at the news as they wrote, “So happy she’s been so missed but she’s allowed to have time off and she’ll be welcomed back with open arms by her friends and colleagues and lots of the public including me. I just adore her.”

open image in gallery Zoe Ball and her mother Julia in 2010 ( PA )

In a touching post on her social media, Ball shared a tribute to her mum as she wrote in April, “Sleep tight dear Mama. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. we are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.”