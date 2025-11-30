Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for violating probation and remains jailed

Child star will stay behind bars until December 3

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Sunday 30 November 2025 15:27 EST
Comments
Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested in Oregon While Girlfriend Faces Multiple Charges After Weekend Incident

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for the sixth time in five years and remains in jail after he was denied bail, according to jail records.

Bryan, 44, was arrested Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, for violating the probation he was serving for his previous domestic violence conviction. His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked at the same jail.

The former child actor was denied bail and is set to remain in jail until December 3, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Cartwright also remains in custody as she faces five charges, including attempted assault and one count of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Zachery Ty Bryan was denied bail after violating provation
Zachery Ty Bryan was denied bail after violating provation (Custer County Sheriff Office)

Bryan has faced several legal issues after he retired from his acting career in 2009. The father of eight is best known for his performance as Brad Taylor on ABC’s sitcom Home Improvement that ran from 1991 to 1999. He also appeared in shows including Veronica Mars and Smallville, and movies First Kid and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

More to follow

