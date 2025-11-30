Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for violating probation and remains jailed
Child star will stay behind bars until December 3
Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for the sixth time in five years and remains in jail after he was denied bail, according to jail records.
Bryan, 44, was arrested Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, for violating the probation he was serving for his previous domestic violence conviction. His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked at the same jail.
The former child actor was denied bail and is set to remain in jail until December 3, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Cartwright also remains in custody as she faces five charges, including attempted assault and one count of driving under the influence.
Police did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
Bryan has faced several legal issues after he retired from his acting career in 2009. The father of eight is best known for his performance as Brad Taylor on ABC’s sitcom Home Improvement that ran from 1991 to 1999. He also appeared in shows including Veronica Mars and Smallville, and movies First Kid and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.
More to follow
