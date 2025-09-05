Actor Zachary Hart names the comedy series which felt like it came from ‘aliens’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Zachary Hart has named the TV show he says “came from aliens”, during this week’s guest on Like This Love This, The Independent’s podcast.

Each week, special guests tell Lucie McInerney about the books, movies, TV shows and podcasts they can’t stop raving about and why they love them so much.

Hart, 34, is from the West Midlands and as a child, had a fledgling career as a footballer playing for the likes of Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. However, a back condition cut his sporting career short.

After a brief stint in a band, Hart was accepted to the Academy of Live & Recorded Arts in 2017. Since then, Hart has gone on to star in Peaky Blinders, Netflix’s The Witcher and Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

He also trodden the boards in Nic Hynter’s production of Julius Caesar and as part of David Adjmi’s multi-award-winning Broadway hit Stereophonic.

Zachary Hart made the unlikely transition from football to acting ( Provided )

Speaking to McInerney, Hart said that his favourite TV show is the multi-award winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

“The costumes are unbelievable, the sets are unbelievable, the camera work is unbelievable. It’s directed perfectly,” said Hart. “It’s like it came from aliens.”

The series, starring Rachel Brosnahan as an aspiring comedian in 1950s New York, ran from 2017 to 2023.

“She’s a force of nature,” said Hart about Brosnahan’s character, who would go on to earn the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Every single week I go on YouTube and I rewatch scenes from this,” Hart said. “It rejuvenates me. I watch it all the time.”

The actor, though, did complain that the lauded series doesn’t get the attention it deserves. “Most people I’ve spoken to haven’t seen it.”

Written and directed by Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino, the Amazon Prime Video series earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in-a-row.

In a four-star review from The Independent, TV critic Nick Hilton wrote “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel deserves more love from TV viewers,” and concluded that the series warranted a standing ovation from viewers.

Since the show’s end, Sherman-Palladino produced another series, Étoile, which was cancelled after one season due to the series’ underperformance.