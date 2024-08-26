Yellowstone spinoff The Madison announces major casting of Lost star

Support truly

Lost star Matthew Fox has reportedly been cast in the recently announced Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison.

58-year-old Fox, who led ABC’s Lost as Jack Shephard for all six seasons of the popular survival drama, will star in the forthcoming series, which is said to be a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,” according to an official logline.

News of Fox’s casting as Paul – a “self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors” – was confirmed by Variety.

It comes weeks after Michelle Pfeiffer was revealed as the show’s lead. Patrick J Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett have also been cast.

The Madison is the latest spinoff in Taylor Sheridan’s popular Western franchise.

It will be set in the present day and is regarded as the Yellowstone sequel that’s been promised since it was announced that that series would come to an end after its final season five episodes air in November.

The last episodes will not feature original star Kevin Costner.

open image in gallery Matthew Fox will star as ‘self-reliant bachelor’ Paul in ‘The Madison’ ( Getty Images )

Yellowstone first premiered on Paramount Network in 2018. It follows the Dutton family, who for generations have owned a massive, enviable piece of land in Montana.

The hit series has spawned several spinoffs and prequels, with 1883 being the first. Starring Isabel May, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, the miniseries debuted in 2021 and followed the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas in search of a better future in Montana.

Then came 1923, which was renewed for a second season in February 2023. Led by Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, May, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, that show follows the Dutton family as they face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the Great Depression and the rise of Western expansion.

In addition to The Madison, another prequel series, 1944, has already been greenlit, though little information about it has been released.

The Madison does not yet have a release date, and it is not yet known if it will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ or if it will first be released on Paramount Network like Yellowstone.

Costner, who led the first five seasons of Yellowstone as Montana rancher John Dutton, officially ruled out returning to the series in June.

“Thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said, explaining that he was busy working on his massive four-part passion project, Horizon.

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it,” he said of Yellowstone, “And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies.”