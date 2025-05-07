Yellowstone spinoff centered on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton greenlit at CBS
Filming is reportedly scheduled to begin this summer
CBS has reportedly ordered another Yellowstone spinoff, this time centered on Luke Grimes’s Kayce Dutton.
While word of the project was first reported in March, the network announced it had officially greenlit the new 13-episode series during a Wednesday press briefing, per Variety.
Production is scheduled to begin shooting this summer, with an expected launch date of midseason next year on Sunday nights, according to the outlet.
41-year-old Grimes — who stars as Dutton, the youngest son of ranchers John and Evelyn Dutton, played by Kevin Costner and Gretchen Mol in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series, the first of his popular Western drama franchise — is set to return in the spinoff.
More to come...
