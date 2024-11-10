Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Yellowstone director Christina Voros has shed light on how the show plans to come to an end, despite its star Kevin Costner’s unexpected, premature exit earlier this year.

Ahead of the hit Western’s long-awaited return this month, Voros addressed how Costner’s character, John Dutton, remains an “essential component” to the show’s final episodes.

“John Dutton is still central,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts!

“But I think the reason people are wondering, ‘Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?’ is because he is the patriarch and his presence is an essential component to the story.”

Costner, who led Yellowstone as the Montana landowner and Dutton family patriarch for four seasons, announced he was departing the hit series in June.

“I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future,” he said in an Instagram video. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning.”

Early reports suggested that his exit was due to a falling out with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, over scheduling conflicts allegedly caused by the actor’s desire to shoot his Western passion project, Horizon – An American Saga.

However, Costner later disputed these claims, saying that had been prepared and ready to shoot whenever he was required, but the production kept getting pushed back.

“I did it for five years, and I wanted to work more than once a year,” he said on a June episode of the Today Show. “We lost an entire year at one point, and I thought, that can’t happen again.”

He added that he “would love to go back” to Yellowstone, albeit “under the right circumstances.”

Yellowstone returns with the second part of its fifth and final season on November 10 on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/PT.

While the series is coming to an end, Sheridan isn’t done expanding the world of Yellowstone. In fact, he recently announced that Michelle Pfeiffer is set to lead the forthcoming Yellowstone sequel series The Madison.

The new series will follow a family of New Yorkers who relocate to the Madison River valley in central Montana. It is set to deal with themes of grief and human connection.