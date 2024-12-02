Yellowstone viewers decry ‘unnecessary’ death of original character in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Yellowstone fans have been left devastated after an original character was “unnecessarily” killed off.

The Paramount series, following ranch owners in Montana, is drawing to a close with a final roster of episodes that is drawing comparison to Game of Thrones due to the sheer amount of characters it’s killing off.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The concluding chapter of season five kicked off with the death of John Dutton, the lead character played by Kevin Costner, whose departure from the series has been well documented and mired in controversy.

In last week’s episode, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) – the girlfriend of Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton – was assassinated after viewers discovered she was responsible for murdering John.

The final season killing spree claimed its latest victim in the latest episode, which aired on Sunday (1 December) – and it appears to have upset viewers the most due to the “unnecessary” nature of the plot twist.

The moment saw original character Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) get kicked in the chest by a wild stallion he had been trying to tame in recent episodes.

Making the death more heartbreaking was the fact that Colby had just told his girlfriend Teeter (Jennifer Landon) that he loved her.

Long-time viewers of Yellowstone, who have liked Colby since his appearance in the first season, have been left furious with showrunner Taylor Sheridan, with many decrying the amount of deaths that have happened in recent episodes.

One fan said “there was absolutely no reason at all to kill Colby”, while another stated: “I am devastated right now! What the actual hell Taylor Sheridan!”

Colby has been killed off in ‘Yellowstone’ ( Paramount )

Others noted that “everyone is being killed off”, with one person asking: “Is everybody going to go off into the sunset??” – while one person noted on X/Twitter that Colby’s death was “the saddest one yet”.

Costner’s death kicked off the final batch of episodes and, after the airing of his character’s death, the Oscar winner said: “I didn’t see it. I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night. I didn’t realise yesterday was the thing.”

Yellowstone airs weekly on Sundays on Paramount Plus and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK.