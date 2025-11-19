Wynne Evans says Katya Jones Strictly scandal was ‘creepy’ and ‘totally stupid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Wynne Evans, known for his role in the Go Compare insurance adverts and his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, has candidly admitted that his on-screen "hijinks" during the BBC show looked "creepy," revealing the subsequent mental health struggles that led him to attempt to take his own life.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the 53-year-old addressed incidents from last year’s series where professional dancer Katya Jones was seen moving his hand from her waist and refusing a high-five.

"It does look creepy and I apologise for that," Evans stated.

He explained the moments were part of a "body language experiment" orchestrated with Jones. "Katya said to me, ‘look let’s get down the front, you put your hand on my waist, I’ll move it back, we’ll see if anyone notices’," he recounted.

Evans conceded it was "naive" of him, adding, "Of course it looked weird on the TV, it looked really, really odd, when I watch it back now I’m like ‘oh no’, but it was just messing around in the ‘Claudatorium’, and it was hijinks, if you like." Both Evans and Jones had previously described the incidents as "messing around" in an apology video.

However, Evans’s troubles deepened when he was dropped by the BBC in May after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour. He clarified that the word was his "nickname for one of the other contestants," but acknowledged it was "not an appropriate word for the workplace."

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during the Strictly Come Dancing – The Live Tour launch ( PA Wire )

The tenor confessed his behaviour on Strictly was "totally stupid" and that he "paid the ultimate price in terms of my career."

He revealed the severe impact on his mental health, stating, "I went on a dancing show and ended up trying to take my own life, I did end up in hospital, somebody phoned me, rang an ambulance, and luckily for me, I’m here today."

Evans accused the press of hounding him and expressed a wish for "better insight" before joining Strictly. Despite the ordeal, he believes the experience has "given me a greater understanding of my own mental health and where I am in my life," enabling him to help others.

In June, the opera singer announced his return to broadcasting with The Wynne Evans Show, a live weekday internet radio programme.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.