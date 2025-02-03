Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Fred Sirieix enjoyed a rare blunder when he appeared on the celebrity edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? last night (2 February).

Sirieix, also known for his role on the reality series First Dates, was competing on the popular ITV quiz show, hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

However, in a first for the show, Sirieix came a cropper on the very first question, usually considered an easy formality for contestants.

He was asked: ”Which of these is a method for staying afloat in a swimming pool?” with four possible answers: treading water, drinking water, boiling water, or passing water.

Thanks to the language barrier, Sirieix struggled to select the correct answer – though correctly deduced that “boiling water” and “drinking water” were incorrect.

He initially used one of his lifelines – “50/50” – which eliminated two incorrect answers from the list. Unluckily for him, these were the two answers he had just ruled out.

It was at this point that Clarkson took pity on him, nudging him towards the correct answer without the need to expend another lifeline.

Fred Sirieix and Jeremy Clarkson in 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' ( ITV )

“You know what, I'm going to put you out of my misery,” he said.

“’Treading water’ is that, as you rightly say,” he explained, mimicking a paddling motion with his legs. “Oh look over there... ‘passing water’.”

The correct answer was worth just £100; Sirieix went on to win £64,000 for his chosen charity.

Following the episode’s airing, Clarkson was asked about the moment on X/Twitter, with some people suggesting he had broken the rules.

“Is that allowed @Jeremy Clarkson is giving away the answer on #Millionaire,” one person asked.

“Not really,” Clarkson replied. “But it was for charity and it was low down the ladder.”

This weekend, Clarkson also addressed his recent health issues in a feature published in The Sunday Times.

The controversial Clarkson’s Farm personality underwent emergency heart surgery in November, and has subsequently sought to make lifestyle changes.

“I have decided that [having grandchildren] is so wonderful that I want it to go on for as long as is humanly possible,” he wrote. "Which means I must do everything in my power to not die.

Clarkson claimed that he had, until now, “relied on luck to keep me alive. But I’m in sniper’s alley right now and I have to work at dodging the bullets," he added.