The White Lotus season three trailer is finally here, with a beloved character set to make their return.

On Monday (December 16), HBO released the full trailer for the upcoming season of creator Mike White’s Emmy-winning series, which takes place in Thailand with a new cast of characters.

The White Lotus’s third season will debut Sunday, February 16 on Max.

In the trailer, a new group of vacationers are greeted by a hotel employee, portrayed by Blackpink member Lisa, at the White Lotus resort in Thailand. Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season one, reprises her role in season three. Rothwell marks the second actor to return for another season of The White Lotus following Jennifer Coolidge who played Tanya McQuoid.

The star-studded cast also includes Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Walton Goggins in ‘The White Lotus’ season three ( HBO )

White previously teased a “supersized” season three after production was halted due to the simultaneous writers and actors strikes. In early 2023, it was reported that the next installment of The White Lotus will be filmed at a Four Seasons resort in and around locations in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

A representative for Rothwell later confirmed to The Independent that she will be featured in the third season. In The White Lotus’s debut season, which premiered on HBO and Max in 2021, Rothwell’s character Belinda connected with Tanya at the Hawaii-based luxury hotel. Tanya leaned on Belinda for support, making an unfulfilled promise to provide Belinda with financial support to launch her own wellness center.

The second season of The White Lotus was based in Sicily, where Tanya and her husband Greg (Jon Gries) were the only characters to reprise their roles at the Italian branch of the fictional luxury hotel chain. At the end of the season, Tanya slipped on a boat and killed herself in a shocking death.

Throughout its first two seasons, The White Lotus has won 15 Emmy Awards, including the award for outstanding limited series or anthology. Coolidge earned two consecutive Emmy wins for her performance as Tanya.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max.